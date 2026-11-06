Odessa Announces the Start Date of the Heating Season

The heating season in Odesa will begin on Monday, November 9. At the same time, residential buildings will be connected to the heating system gradually. This process will take about two weeks.

According to Oleksandr Filatov, First Deputy Mayor of Odesa, the city will first start up small heating facilities and begin supplying heat to social institutions: schools, kindergartens, and medical facilities. This stage is expected to take about a week.

Starting November 16, the city plans to launch large-scale heating facilities. The majority of residential buildings in Odesa are expected to receive heat on November 18–20.

Thus, the city’s heating system should be fully operational within two weeks.

What Is Needed to Connect Buildings to Heating

The city council has reminded building managers of the need to submit certificates confirming that the buildings’ internal systems are ready for the heating season.

Homeowners’ associations, housing cooperatives, and management companies that have not yet submitted these documents should do so as soon as possible.

Residents are advised to check with their building managers to confirm whether a readiness certificate has been issued. This is a prerequisite for the timely connection of the building to the heating system.

This information is based on a statement from the Odesa City Council.

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In Ukraine, heating is being turned on in residential buildings starting October 28.

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