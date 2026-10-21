In Odesa, a driver attacked a soldier from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRSSC), wounding him in the neck with an object resembling a knife. The man then attempted to run over the soldier with his car. The incident occurred on October 20 at a checkpoint where a joint alert team consisting of TCS&S service members and police officers was on duty.

According to the agency, the driver of one of the vehicles attempted to flee and caused a dangerous situation. After the vehicle was stopped, law enforcement officers and military personnel began checking the man’s documents. It then became clear that he was wanted for violating military registration rules.

While his identity was being verified, the driver began to actively resist and attacked a soldier.

“He actively resisted, injuring the servicemember in the neck with an object resembling a knife, after which he attempted to run him over with the vehicle,” the TCC reported.

The man was detained at the scene. The injured soldier was taken to a medical facility, where he received the necessary treatment. He is currently under medical supervision.

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation. Investigators must determine the legal classification of the detainee’s actions and decide whether to bring criminal charges against him.

The Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support emphasized that violence against service members while they are performing their official duties is unacceptable and entails legal liability.

This was reported by the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

Previously, law enforcement officials announced that a 41-year-old Kyiv resident had been charged with suspicion of opening fire on October 19 at the Pechersk District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

A shooting occurred on October 19 at the Pechersk Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the shots were fired by a man who had previously been brought to the facility for violating mobilization laws. The suspect was detained at the scene.

Law enforcement officials identified and detained a man suspected of murdering a serviceman at the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kharkiv.

In Lviv, a man stabbed a soldier from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center; the court has handed down a verdict.

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