In response to questions from journalists, Presidential Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn has not yet confirmed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s trip to Brussels, scheduled for October 27–28, due to a change in U.S. plans.

In an interview on October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he was scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as representatives of the European Union and the United States, in Brussels on October 27–28.

At the same time, Presidential Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn, when asked by journalists, has not yet confirmed Zelenskyy’s trip to Brussels due to a change in U.S. plans.

“We are not confirming it yet due to a change in the U.S. side’s plans,” he said.

In response to a question from “EuroPravda,” the European Commission noted that it has no additional information regarding the Ukrainian president’s potential visit.

“The European Commission continues to participate in negotiations and joint efforts with allies and partners to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. At this time, we have no additional information to share,” the European Commission added.

Meanwhile, a NATO official promised “EuroPravda” that he would comment on this matter if he received any information regarding it.

Source: European Truth.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia—the aggressor state—is scheduled to take place in November. Its goal is to resume the suspended negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia.

U.S. Special Presidential Representative Steve Witkoff handed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a document outlining the American side’s proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine.

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