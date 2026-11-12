Heavy rain, snow, and gusty winds are expected in Ukraine on November 13

The weather will be determined by an active atmospheric front associated with a cyclone over Italy. Most regions will see light rain; in the western regions, moderate rain is expected; and in the Prykarpattia, Zakarpattia, and Carpathian regions, heavy precipitation will turn to snow.

In the west, freezing rain, wet snow accumulation, and icy roads are forecast. In the Carpathians, blizzards are possible during the day, with wind gusts reaching 25–30 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will range from 9–14° above freezing, and in the south and most central regions, they will reach +15…+20°. It will be significantly colder in the far west—+3…+8°—while in the Carpathians, temperatures will drop to 0…-3°.

Light rain is forecast for Kyiv. Nighttime temperatures will range from +3 to +5°, and daytime temperatures from +11 to +13°.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climatological norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean the season will be snowy: due to the prevalence of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.

In early November, it got noticeably colder in Ukraine, and temperatures will continue to drop in the coming days. However, this cold spell will not last long: a warming trend is expected in most regions starting after November 10.

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