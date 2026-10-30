Rain is expected in Ukraine this weekend, with temperatures rising to +14°

On Saturday, precipitation is expected in most regions, and on Sunday, rain will be concentrated mainly in the northeast of the country and in Zakarpattia. Wet snow is possible in the Carpathians, and daytime temperatures will reach +14°.

On October 31, light to moderate rain is expected in most regions; on November 1, light to moderate rain is expected in the east, the northeast of the country, and in Zakarpattia, with wet snow in the Carpathians; the rest of the country will remain dry.

According to forecasters, the wind will be predominantly from the northwest, at 5–10 m/s.

Nighttime temperatures will range from 1 to 8° above zero, reaching up to 11° in the east and southeast of the country, with daytime highs of 6–14°.

Tomorrow in Ukraine, moderate rain is forecast for most of the southern and central regions, as well as the Chernihiv and Sumy regions; light rain is expected in some areas across the rest of the country.

The wind will be from the northwest, and in the eastern regions from the southeast, at 5–10 m/s.

Temperatures will range from 2–8° above zero at night to 7–12° during the day.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, Saturday will be cloudy. Light rain is expected in some areas. The wind will be from the northwest at 5–10 m/s.

In the capital, temperatures will range from 6–8° above zero at night to around 10° during the day; in the Kyiv region, temperatures will range from 3–8° above zero at night to 7–12° during the day.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

Forecasters have predicted the weather for November and named the date of the first snowfall.

Warm weather with high humidity and minor fluctuations in atmospheric pressure is expected in Ukraine during the week of October 26–November 1. The highest temperatures are forecast for the south of the country, while it will be coolest in the Carpathian region and in some parts of the north.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November; however, overall, the month may be warmer than the climatic norm. Forecasters do not predict severe or prolonged frosts.

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