Ukraine plans to create a national database for training artificial intelligence

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has prepared a draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution on the creation of a Ukrainian data repository.

It will be used to train and test large AI language models, taking into account the Ukrainian language, culture, and history.

The plan is to include texts, literary works, scientific research, documents, and archival materials in the database. Government agencies, libraries, archives, scientific institutions, and educational institutions will be able to contribute these materials.

Access to the corpus will be free of charge for developers with proven experience working with language models—exclusively for training and testing AI. At the same time, access will not be granted to companies with Russian capital, individuals subject to sanctions, or organizations operating in Russia or Belarus.

Once the resolution takes effect, the Ministry of Digital Transformation must create the dataset within three months.

Source: MP Smaglyuk

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