Ukraine has expanded online payment options for services provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs' service centers

Starting October 27, service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine have introduced the option to pay online for three additional services through the “Payment Hub” system: taking the written and driving tests, as well as receiving a driver’s license. Previously, the platform’s functionality allowed for electronic payments exclusively for vehicle registration procedures.

Payment is processed when the service center administrator processes the request, generating a payment document that automatically fills in the payment details and total amount. The applicant receives a personal QR code to scan and complete the transaction via a mobile banking app.

Thanks to automatic payment confirmation in the electronic database, paper receipts are no longer required. According to data from the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as of October 20, 2026, over 440,000 requests totaling nearly 360 million hryvnias had been processed through the “Payment Hub” system.

Source: Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Earlier, the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs warned about widespread fraudulent schemes involving the sale of counterfeit driver’s licenses.

In Ukraine, drivers will no longer have to wait at least a year to obtain a license to drive trucks with heavy trailers. The Cabinet of Ministers has abolished the one-year driving experience requirement for categories BE, C1E, and CE. This is expected to help train new drivers more quickly and partially address the shortage of drivers in the transportation and logistics sectors.

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