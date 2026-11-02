Ukraine has changed the rules for drivers of adapted vehicles

Effective November 1, Ukraine has changed the procedure for issuing driver’s licenses to people who, due to their health condition, require a specially equipped vehicle. Now, during a medical examination, a doctor will determine whether a person needs a modified vehicle, and authorized employees at Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers will select the specific modifications. The new rules do not require all drivers to undergo a medical examination or replace their licenses immediately.

The changes apply to drivers who, due to health conditions, cannot safely operate a standard vehicle and require additional equipment. The new procedure is established by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 668. Previously, the need for vehicle modifications and the specific adaptations required could be determined during a medical examination. Now, these responsibilities have been divided between medical professionals and specialists at the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ service centers.

How to Determine Whether a Vehicle Needs to Be Adapted

The first stage is a medical examination. A doctor will assess the person’s health and determine whether they can safely drive a car without additional devices. If a driver needs vehicle modifications, the relevant information will be noted in the medical certificate. However, the doctor will not select specific equipment—that will be done in the next stage.

Who will determine the necessary equipment

After the medical examination, the person will be referred to authorized staff at the regional service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. They will assess exactly which adaptations are needed for safe driving.

This includes, in particular, special hand controls and additional devices that help the driver operate the vehicle’s main systems. Based on the assessment results, specialists may determine a specific list of equipment or conclude that no additional devices are needed at all. Afterward, the driver will be issued a separate certificate with the assessment results. It will specify exactly what modifications are required for the vehicle.

How the information will be entered on the driver’s license

Information about the required adaptations will be indicated in field 12 of the driver’s license. Special codes will be used for this purpose, indicating the relevant restrictions or conditions for operating the vehicle.

This will make it possible to clearly specify what equipment the vehicle must be equipped with so that the driver can operate it safely.

Do all drivers need to replace their licenses?

No. The new procedure applies only to people who, due to their health condition, require special equipment to drive a car. Nothing changes for other drivers. The resolution does not impose a general requirement to undergo a medical examination or exchange a license immediately.

Thus, the new rules are intended to streamline the process of obtaining driver’s licenses for people who use adapted vehicles. Now, medical professionals will determine the need for adaptations, and specialists at Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers will select the necessary equipment. This is outlined in Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 668.

In Ukraine, drivers will no longer have to wait at least a year to obtain a license to drive trucks with heavy trailers. The Cabinet of Ministers has abolished the one-year driving experience requirement for categories BE, C1E, and CE. This is expected to help train new drivers more quickly and partially address the shortage of drivers in the transportation and logistics sectors.

Ukraine has simplified the procedure for obtaining driver’s license categories for operating vehicles with trailers. From now on, a minimum of one year of driving experience is no longer required to obtain categories BE, C1E, and CE. In addition, for the duration of martial law, drivers with a Class B license are permitted to operate Class C and C1 trucks.

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