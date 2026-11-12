On November 12, the High Anti-Corruption Court continued hearing the case of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Medical and Social Examination Commission. Her attorneys requested that the indictment be returned to the prosecutor due to alleged errors and inaccuracies in the document, but the court denied the motion.

In particular, defense attorney Ivan Kostyuk pointed out what he considered to be an incorrect date for the start of the searches and inaccuracies regarding the location of the documents mentioned in the indictment.

The prosecutor acknowledged some of the comments but emphasized that the numerical inaccuracies did not affect the final calculations. He also noted that he had checked the document repeatedly before submitting it to the court.

In addition, the defense attorneys questioned Krupa’s status at the time of the alleged illegal enrichment—specifically, whether she was an official of the Medical and Social Expertise Commission (MSEC) or a member of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council at that time.

VAKS Judge Denys Kovalenko denied the prosecutor’s motion to return the indictment.

As a reminder, Tetyana Krupa, the former chief physician of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Examination, was released from the Kyiv Pretrial Detention Center, and her current whereabouts remain unknown.

According to media reports, Tetyana Krupa, the former chief physician of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise and a suspect in a case of illicit enrichment, rented an apartment near the NABU building in Kyiv before her release from the detention center.

On September 4, Tetyana Krupa, the controversial former head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical and Social Expertise Commission (MSEC), was released from custody. Her bail was reduced to 20 million hryvnias.

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