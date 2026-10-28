The Verkhovna Rada rejected restrictions on civil servants' salaries

Members of Parliament did not support the proposal to cap civil servants’ monthly salaries at 80,000 UAH. The Verkhovna Rada rejected Amendment No. 1003 to the 2027 state budget bill during a session on Wednesday, October 28.

157 members of parliament voted in favor of this amendment, falling short of the 226 votes required for it to pass.

The Rada’s Budget Committee had also previously rejected this amendment. It called for capping salaries in government agencies, local self-government bodies, and state-funded institutions at 80,000 hryvnias per month as a budget-saving measure.

The restriction was to apply to members of parliament, judges, Constitutional Court justices, members of the High Council of Justice and the High Qualification Commission of Judges, prosecutors, and National Bank employees, but would not apply to those involved in defending against and repelling Russian aggression. The government would determine the exact list of positions.

Members of Parliament also rejected Amendment No. 611, under which plea agreements would not have required the defendant to pay third parties. The funds were to go only to the state budget or toward compensation in civil lawsuits.

The Verkhovna Rada approved the draft state budget for 2027 in its first reading.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel.

The Rada’s Budget Committee also supported a bill on a military levy.

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