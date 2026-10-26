In the village of Mlyniv in the Rivne region, search teams exhumed 47–48 sets of human remains of people who died during World War II. They were discovered on the grounds of the Memorial of Glory, where Soviet soldiers had previously been reburied.

The monument bore the names of 347 individuals, but this number was not confirmed.

According to archaeologists, the remains were initially buried on the outskirts of the village and later moved to the center of Mlyniv. During search operations in July of this year, 15 coffins were discovered.

Among the remains found, six women and two children were identified. According to preliminary data, most of the deceased were military personnel. Archaeologists speculate that the children’s remains may have ended up in the burial site during the transfer of bodies from the local cemetery.

Personal belongings were found near the graves—spoons bearing the owners’ initials, pieces of leather belts and boots, fragments of eyeglasses, and a razor. DNA samples were collected for analysis, and items that may aid in identifying the victims will be transferred to the Rivne Regional Museum of Local History after processing.

Following the exhumation, the remains were reburied at a local cemetery. The final number of victims will be determined after a detailed investigation.

Source: Ukrinform

Previously, the Polish Institute of National Remembrance stated that Ukraine had authorized exhumation work at the site of the former village of Huta Peniatska. The work involves the search for and exhumation of the remains of victims of the Volhynia tragedy.

In Volhynia, Ukrainian and Polish experts have completed exhumation work in the areas of the former villages of Ostrivky and Volia Ostrovetska, where they were investigating mass graves from World War II.

During search operations at the Holoskovsky Cemetery in Lviv, Ukrainian and Polish experts have already exhumed the remains of 89 soldiers.

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