On November 19, police in the Volyn region uncovered a group of individuals involved in the distribution of amphetamine in the region.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Volyn Regional Police, with force support provided by a special police unit and the KORD unit. Representatives of the Military Law Enforcement Service also participated in the operation. The prosecutor’s office oversaw the proceedings.

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This was reported by the Volyn Regional Police.

In Lviv Oblast, a drug ring involving a military servicemember was uncovered.

In Kyiv, young men were detained for distributing drugs while out for a walk.

In a Kyiv apartment, amphetamine worth half a million hryvnias was produced every month.

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