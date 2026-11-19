Andriy Osipov, one of the key figures in the “Carthage” case (known by the nickname “Criminal”) has claimed that his life is in danger and is attempting, through the High Anti-Corruption Court, to compel the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to open a criminal investigation under the article on intentional homicide.

The basis for the request was information disclosed by anti-corruption investigators during court hearings in the case involving the extortion of $1 million—according to the investigation, unknown individuals were planning to kill the suspect. Since NABU did not enter Osipov’s statement into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, his attorney, Vitaliy Naum, filed a complaint with the High Anti-Corruption Court.

On October 30, a HACC investigating judge denied the complaint, explaining that investigations into crimes under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine fall under the jurisdiction of the National Police, not anti-corruption agencies. The defense appealed this decision to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court. According to the attorney, the decision to appeal specifically to the NABU stems from the fact that it was the bureau’s detectives who, during covert investigative operations, obtained evidence regarding the planning of the assassination attempt—evidence to which the police currently do not have access.

Due to the threat to his life, maximum security measures have been in place for Andriy Osipov since the end of July 2026. He is being held in a solitary confinement cell at the Kyiv Police Department’s temporary detention facility, completely isolated from other detainees even during exercise periods, and is transported separately to court hearings and investigative proceedings.

Source: Glavkom.

As a reminder, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced that they had served notices of suspicion to five members of a criminal organization that was uncovered the day before during Operation “Carthage.” Among the suspects are the group’s organizer and high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

The Center for Political and Criminal Investigations (CPCI), citing Abakumov’s statement, reported that Andriy Osipov, known by the nickname “Criminal,” transferred four crypto wallets to Duka. Activists linked these funds to a possible bribe for facilitating the lifting of the freeze on “Khimprom’s” assets through the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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