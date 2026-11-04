Video: Zelenskyy Arrives in Spain on a Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that important meetings and negotiations are being prepared in Madrid, Spain.

The main topics will include strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, protecting the population, defense cooperation, and the development of manufacturing.

According to the head of state, Ukraine is also preparing new steps in cooperation with Spain.

In addition, meetings with U.S. representatives are scheduled for the coming days. Ukraine is coordinating efforts with its partners to achieve concrete results on security issues and to continue moving toward peace.

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Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and discussed accelerating the delivery of German-made PAC-2 missiles for the Patriot systems amid a chronic shortage of interceptors.

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