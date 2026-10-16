Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded with a smile to a question from The Guardian’s reporters about whether U.S. President Donald Trump was trying to make him a “scapegoat” due to his own domestic political problems ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

During a briefing in Brussels, Zelenskyy paused, smiled, and said, “That’s my answer.” He then left the press conference.

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President Trump called Zelenskyy a tougher negotiator than Putin — Interia.

Trump explained why he avoids calling Putin a dictator.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy stated that he feels betrayed by Trump’s deal with Putin regarding diesel fuel.

Musk and Trump have thrown Ukraine to the wolves — The Telegraph

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