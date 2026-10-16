Video: Zelenskyy Smiled in Response to a Question About Being a Scapegoat for Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded with a smile to a question from The Guardian’s reporters about whether U.S. President Donald Trump was trying to make him a “scapegoat” due to his own domestic political problems ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.
During a briefing in Brussels, Zelenskyy paused, smiled, and said, “That’s my answer.” He then left the press conference.
President Trump called Zelenskyy a tougher negotiator than Putin — Interia.
Trump explained why he avoids calling Putin a dictator.
As a reminder, Zelenskyy stated that he feels betrayed by Trump’s deal with Putin regarding diesel fuel.
Musk and Trump have thrown Ukraine to the wolves — The Telegraph