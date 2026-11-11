Video: Zelenskyy Meets with the Irish Prime Minister in Dublin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at the Government House in Dublin.

The two leaders are set to discuss EU support for Ukraine and accelerating our country’s accession to the European Union.

The meeting took place on the eve of the European Political Community summit on November 12 and the informal summit of EU leaders on November 13.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his delegation have begun a visit to Ireland. In Dublin, he will participate in the 9th European Political Community Summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the King, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister of Denmark, met with representatives of about 70 Danish companies. During the event, the parties discussed expanding defense and economic cooperation, including the joint production of maritime drones, radar equipment, and components for the future Freyja system.

On November 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of the Danish Parliament, the Folketing. He became the first head of a foreign state to speak from the rostrum of the main chamber of the Danish Parliament.

Zelenskyy joked that the only thing to regret today is the lack of a shared border between Ukraine and Denmark. According to him, Denmark has “much better neighbors.”

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