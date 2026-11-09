Migratory birds were killed in the Odesa region as a result of explosions caused by Russian drones

In the area near the “Tuzlivski Limany” National Nature Park, the deaths of song thrushes migrating south were recorded as a result of explosions caused by Russian attack drones. According to Ivan Rusev, head of the national park’s research department, the birds showed signs of acute blast trauma—barotrauma—accompanied by severe shock.

“We have observed the classic picture of acute blast trauma (barotrauma) combined with catastrophic neurohumoral shock in song thrushes that are currently migrating south and temporarily stopping here,” the scientist emphasized.

According to the expert, the birds are particularly vulnerable due to their accelerated metabolic rate, small body size, and the intense activity of their cardiovascular system. The shock wave and pressure surge cause numerous hemorrhages and damage to blood vessels, internal organs, and the liver.

“In such cases, the explosion is followed by central nervous system shock and acute cardiac arrest. An extremely powerful impulse from the receptors and the shock effect on the medulla oblongata cause the respiratory center to shut down instantly. The heart muscle goes into fibrillation or stops due to acute hypoxia and neurogenic collapse (paralysis of cardiac activity),” the scientist emphasizes.

The birds’ condition was also affected by the fact that the explosions occurred during their nighttime rest, when their bodies were in a relaxed state.

Source: Rusev on Facebook.

Vegetable oil was again detected on the coast of the “Tuzly Estuaries” National Nature Park in the Odesa region following a storm. It entered the Black Sea after a Russian strike on the port of Chornomorsk in April 2026. According to ecologist Ivan Rusev, as of the evening of October 26, the area of contamination had reached approximately 100,000 square meters.

Over the past month, 56 dead dolphins have been found along the coast of the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park. Park officials called this number unprecedented and linked the mass death of cetaceans to the consequences of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

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