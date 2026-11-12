Vladimir Klitschko warned Germany about the threat from Russia

Former world boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko stated during a German television broadcast that the Russian threat affects all of Europe.

He called on Germany not to grow closer to Moscow, to tighten sanctions, and to prevent a rift among European countries.

“If Europeans don’t sit down at the negotiating table, they’ll end up on Putin’s menu,” Klitschko emphasized.

He also warned Germans that Russia could pose a threat to their country as well.

“Germany must prepare for the possibility that, on the orders of the Russians, the eastern part of the country will once again have to be handed over to the Soviet empire, as it was in the past. Is Germany ready for that?” the former boxer said.

Source: Volodymyr Klitschko

Ukrainian boxer Volodymyr Klitschko continues to work to preserve the legacy of his 11-year-old daughter, Kai-Yevdokia, following the death of her mother, American actress Hayden Panettiere. The athlete stated that he plans to pay off the late actress’s tax debt at his own expense to protect her estate from penalties.

Hayden Panettiere’s former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, filed an urgent petition with a Los Angeles court regarding the late actress’s estate. The boxer is asking to be appointed temporary guardian of the estate of their 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, who is Panettiere’s sole heir.

Wladimir Klitschko traveled to Sofia, where the European Boxing Championships finals are taking place. The former world champion was a special guest at the tournament and participated in the awards ceremony for athletes with Down syndrome.

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