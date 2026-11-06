The Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary 2026: Date, Traditions, and Taboos of the Holiday

In late fall, Orthodox Christians celebrate the Entry of the Most Holy Mother of God into the Temple—one of the twelve greatest church holidays of the year. It is dedicated to an event in the life of the Virgin Mary and has a long history, with which many Ukrainian customs and folk beliefs are associated.

We’ll tell you when the holiday falls in 2026 according to the new church calendar, what traditions Ukrainians observe, and what, according to folk beliefs, is not recommended on this day.

When Is the Feast of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Celebrated?

This holiday commemorates an event from the Virgin Mary’s childhood.

According to the Bible, the girl was born to an elderly couple, Anna and Joachim, who had lost hope of having children. They vowed that if they were blessed with a child, they would dedicate her to the service of God. When Mary turned three, her parents fulfilled their vow. The girl was taken to the Temple in Jerusalem, where she remained to study the Holy Scriptures until she met and became betrothed to Joseph.

It is believed that Mary entered the Temple in Jerusalem on November 21, and this day became the date of the feast in the new calendar. In 2026, it falls on a Saturday. According to the old calendar, the date of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary has shifted by 13 days—it is December 4.

Traditions for the Presentation of the Virgin Mary

In the church calendar, this feast has no special traditions other than the divine service. However, there are interesting Ukrainian customs associated with the Presentation. Some of them have pagan origins.

In folk beliefs, this event is known as the Third Purification. Our ancestors believed that from this day on, winter finally replaces autumn. People would search for a place where water flows from three springs, pass the water through a fire, and drink it to ward off illness.

There was an unusual superstition associated with this day: whoever was the first to enter the front door would set the tone for the coming year. If it was a sick or elderly person, illness and misfortune would reign in the home. To attract prosperity and good health, people tried to let a handsome, young, and healthy young man be the first to enter the home.

People predicted the next year’s harvest based on the weather on the Feast of the Presentation. It was said that if it rained and the ground became wet, vegetables would yield a good harvest in the summer.

What Not to Do on the Feast of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary

As with other important Christian holidays, on the Feast of the Presentation, one should not quarrel with loved ones, use profanity, get married, or wish ill upon others. It is also forbidden to consume meat and dairy products, since the holiday falls during the Nativity Fast.

Some holiday prohibitions originated among the people and have no religious basis. Our ancestors said that from the Presentation to the Annunciation (March 25), one should not dig the ground, as it needs to rest. Women refrained from doing laundry so as not to bring on a storm.

Church Holiday on November 5, 2026: Traditions and Folk Beliefs.

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