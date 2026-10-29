A Russian agent who spied on military facilities while posing as a cleaning lady has been convicted

Based on evidence gathered by counterintelligence and investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a Russian military intelligence agent—who was exposed by the SBU in October 2024 in Kharkiv—was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The court found the woman guilty of treason based on evidence presented by the Security Service. The investigation revealed that she had coordinated Russian missile and bomb strikes on backup command posts and combat positions of defenders in the frontline city.

To carry out her espionage mission, the suspect offered the soldiers help with household chores for a nominal fee. In particular, she cleaned the apartments where soldiers were temporarily staying. In this way, the agent attempted to gain the trust of the Ukrainian defenders by engaging in confidential conversations with them to extract the necessary information. She would then go out into the field to verify the intelligence she had gathered, and if confirmed, she would photograph Ukrainian facilities with her phone camera.

SBU officers caught her red-handed while she was conducting further reconnaissance near a Defense Forces building. According to the case file, a local unemployed woman recruited by the Russian GRU was responsible for coordinating enemy fire. She came to the attention of the Russians while searching for quick money on specialized Telegram channels. After being recruited, the suspect remained in contact with an operative of the Russian special services, whose identity has been established by the SBU. During searches of the detainee’s premises, a smartphone was seized in which she had stored screenshots of Google Maps marked with the locations of Kharkiv’s defense facilities for transmission to the enemy.

Source: SBU Press Center.

As a reminder, an FSB agent who was coordinating Russian attacks on energy facilities was exposed and detained in the Vinnytsia region. The woman was gathering information about power generation facilities and passing their coordinates to the enemy.

Earlier, the SBU and the National Police thwarted yet another attempt by Russian special services to destabilize the situation in Kyiv. This time, an FSB agent was detained in the center of the capital while preparing to set fire to the building of the Institute of National Remembrance of Ukraine.

A Russian agent operating in the Kirovohrad region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. Acting on orders from the Russian Federation, the perpetrator attempted to install a GPS tracker on a special-purpose vehicle escorting convoys of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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