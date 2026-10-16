Zelenskyy expects to reach an agreement with the U.S. on a new meeting in the coming days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that in the coming days, the Ukrainian and American sides will agree to hold a new meeting at one level or another. Negotiations with the American team are ongoing, and contact between the sides remains constant.

“We are talking with the U.S. negotiating team. I know our team is in constant contact with them. I think that in the coming days, they will agree on a meeting at one level or another,” the head of state said.

The president also stated that Ukraine will continue to fight, despite the difficult circumstances caused by the war. According to him, it is important not only to keep living but also to preserve human dignity.

“We will continue to live and fight,” Zelenskyy noted.

“The main thing is to live with dignity. This is so important in life today—life itself is important. It’s so terrible during wartime. It’s very important that dignity remains,” the president emphasized.

Tensions in the relationship between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump have escalated amid the U.S. administration’s decisions regarding Russia.

In particular, Trump decided to ease some sanctions against Russia and allow the purchase of Russian diesel fuel. In addition, the U.S. president is demanding that Ukraine stop striking Russian oil refineries.

Such facilities are an important source of revenue for Russia, which it can use to finance the war against Ukraine. At the same time, Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil infrastructure are aimed at limiting Moscow’s ability to obtain funds to continue hostilities.

Against this backdrop, Kyiv and Washington are continuing discussions on further cooperation, and in the coming days, the parties may agree on a new meeting between their negotiating teams.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a press conference in Brussels.

Republican U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Kevin Cramer proposed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy temporarily suspend strikes on Russian energy facilities. In exchange, the United States may extend the coverage area of Ukraine’s Starlink satellite network by approximately 300 kilometers into Russian territory.

Ukraine will resume strikes on Russian oil refineries, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Details regarding the timing and scale of future attacks have not yet been provided.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has threatened Ukraine with new strikes in response to attacks on Russian oil refineries and other facilities.

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