During a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European partners to implement the decision to provide Ukraine with €45 billion to cover its budgetary needs as soon as possible.

The meeting participants also discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, particularly within the framework of the PURL program, and preparing a winter package of ballistic missile interceptors.

Special attention was given to the development of new defense capabilities that Ukraine can implement jointly with European partners, as well as to diplomatic efforts to achieve peace.

Zelenskyy thanked the members of the Coalition of the Willing for their support of Ukraine and their joint efforts to end the Russian war.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Telegram.

During his visit to Brussels, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi held meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, discussing funding for 2027, emergency energy support, and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

The European Union plans to provide Ukraine with 920 million euros to restore and strengthen its energy infrastructure ahead of the winter season. This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

On July 30, the European Union transferred another financial tranche of 3.47 billion euros to Ukraine. The funds will be used to support the country’s defense capabilities and finance priority state needs amid a full-scale war.

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