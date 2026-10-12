Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a National Security and Defense Council decision imposing new sanctions against Russia.

The restrictions target 70 specialists from Russia’s defense-industrial complex involved in the production of Iskander-M and Zircon missiles, as well as 55 individuals and cryptocurrency exchanges that help circumvent financial sanctions. The lists also include collaborators and companies in the temporarily occupied territories.

The goal of the sanctions is to increase accountability for the production of weapons used to strike Ukraine and to cut off funding channels for Russia’s war.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation

EU foreign ministers unanimously approved a new package of targeted sanctions against more than 1,600 individuals and entities from Russia—the aggressor state.

The German government stated that it would not change its sanctions policy toward Russia following the agreements between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin regarding diesel fuel. Berlin also emphasized that its support for Ukraine remains unchanged.