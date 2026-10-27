A resident of the Ovruch community in Zhytomyr Oblast was sentenced to 2 years and 1 month in prison for failing to comply with court-ordered restrictive measures. Prosecutors from the Korosten District Prosecutor’s Office represented the prosecution in the case. The man was found guilty under Article 390-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation established that in April 2026, the man was convicted of domestic violence against his partner. At that time, the court suspended his sentence and imposed a two-year probationary period.

The court also prohibited the man for three months from staying at the residence he shared with his partner, from approaching her residence within 100 meters, and from calling or corresponding with her.

The man was also required to complete a program for abusers.



The defendant was informed of the court’s verdict and warned of criminal liability for failure to comply. The verdict became final 30 days later.



However, despite the restrictions imposed by the court, the man went to the victim’s residence and got into an argument with her.



The Ovruch District Court of Zhytomyr Oblast found the man guilty of violating the restraining order. Taking into account his prior conviction, the court sentenced him to a final term of 2 years and 1 month of imprisonment.



The verdict may be appealed within the time limit established by law

This was reported by the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In the Kherson region, a foster father was sentenced to life in prison for abusing seven girls.

In the Ternopil region, a man received a 15-year sentence for sexually assaulting his niece.

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