The winter session at Kyiv National University will be held online: when exams will be administered and what the rules are

The winter exam session at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv will be held remotely using information and communication technologies. This arrangement will apply to students in all years and all forms of study.

When is the winter exam session at KNU?

University officials stated that the format of the winter exam session for the 2026/2027 academic year was established by a corresponding order of the rector (No. 1275-32 dated November 11, 2026).

It will be held remotely:

using information and communication technologies;

for students in all years and all forms of study.

It is reported that the semester exams will take place:

from November 23, 2026;

through December 15, 2026.

What types of semester exams will be held online

According to the KNU press office, all types of semester exams will be held online:

quizzes;

exams;

defenses of term papers and projects.

This decision was made in light of the martial law conditions and the need to ensure:

the safety of those involved in the educational process;

equal opportunities for students;

objectivity in assessment.

Basic Requirements for Organizing Exams

The rector’s order establishes uniform requirements for the organization of all exams.

It is noted that their schedules will be approved before the start of the exam period.

And during pre-exam consultations, instructors will inform students of:

the procedure for conducting exams;

the grading criteria;

platforms and communication tools;

the rules of academic integrity;

the results of ongoing assessments;

information on exam eligibility.

A mandatory component of every exam

A mandatory component of every exam will be an oral portion—in the form of an interview (based on the course syllabus).

“If a written assignment or test is required, the interview will be conducted after they have been completed,” KNU clarified.

Time for preparation and completing tasks

Students will be given at least 30 minutes to prepare their answers during the oral exam.

Meanwhile, no more than three hours are allotted for completing written (or written-oral) assignments.

The total duration of the exam for an academic group must not exceed six hours.

Completing written assignments online

KNU officials stated that written assignments can be completed:

either by hand;

or electronically.

“By emailing the completed work to the examiner or uploading it to a designated learning platform,” the university explained.

Requirements for students during the exam

During the exam, students must remain on a video call with the following enabled:

camera;

microphone.

"Instead of the mandatory two-camera video feed, the exam will feature a live video feed of the student, allowing the examiner to view the technical devices the student is using," Kyiv National University clarified.

Monitoring and Evaluation of Results

Before the assessment begins, the examiner will verify the student’s identity using a student ID or other form of identification.

At the examiner’s discretion, the exam may be recorded on audio or video.

Participants must be notified of this in advance.

Grades will be assigned following an oral interview, taking into account:

the results of the interview;

the results of the written portion (if applicable).

Unforeseen Circumstances and Technical Malfunctions

Separate procedures have been established for how exam participants should act in the event of technical disruptions.

Thus, if the exam must be interrupted due to a power outage, loss of internet connection, or other circumstances beyond the student’s control, the student must report this within the same day (by any available means) to:

either the instructor;

or the class representative;

or the faculty or institute administration.

“With the approval of the department administration, the student will be able to continue taking the exam at a later time, including alongside the next academic group,” explained KNU.

It is emphasized that such a postponement will not be considered a retake.

Technical glitches, however, cannot serve as grounds for assigning a failing grade.

Requirements for Academic Integrity

Requirements for academic integrity remain mandatory under all circumstances.

The following may serve as grounds for removing a student from an exam and assigning a grade of “unsatisfactory”:

the use of external sources of information;

assistance from third parties;

intentionally turning off the camera or microphone.

“The examiner will report any identified violations to the administration of the relevant department,” noted KNU.

At the same time, a loss of connection due to technical reasons beyond the student’s control is not considered a violation.

Exam Conditions and Technical Resources

For students and faculty who do not have the necessary conditions or technical equipment to participate in exams, KNU will provide the opportunity to take and administer them online within the academic buildings.

For this purpose, the following facilities will be available:

classrooms;

department offices;

shelters;

emergency shelters.

"These facilities will be provided with heating, electricity, and internet access to the extent possible," the university’s press office clarified.

It is reported that the use of such facilities will be subject to prior approval by the relevant faculty or academic and research institute.

“By November 20, departments must determine the list of available locations and the registration procedure, and communicate this information to students and faculty,” stated KNU.

This information is based on a publication by the Communications Center of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (KNU).

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