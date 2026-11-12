A man who transported a military TCC on the hood of his car has been convicted

A court in Khmelnytskyi sentenced a 57-year-old driver to 7 years in prison for causing serious bodily injury to a servicemember of the Territorial Defense Forces and Special Forces in Volochysk in April 2026.

“In an attempt to avoid further inspection due to a violation of military registration rules, the driver began moving even though the servicemember was standing in front of the car, and dragged him on the hood for about 150 meters,” the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General stated. As a result of the fall, the victim sustained severe head injuries and underwent several complex surgeries.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General.

As a reminder, in Odesa, a driver stabbed a military personnel from the Territorial Recruitment Center with a knife and attempted to run him over with his car.

Prior to this, law enforcement officials charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with suspicion of opening fire on October 19 inside the Pecherskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Military Service building in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

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