Video: Seven people were rescued during a fire in a 10-story building in Sumy

In Sumy, firefighters extinguished a fire in a 10-story residential building.

The fire spread up the facade to the sixth floor, and a car parked nearby also caught fire.

While fighting the fire, emergency responders rescued seven people and evacuated another 17 to safety.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the afternoon of November 9, a fire broke out in a farm building in the village of Blazhove, Rokytne Community, in the Sarny District. While extinguishing the blaze, rescue workers discovered the body of a woman.

In the Obolon District of Kyiv, a person’s body was found at the scene of a building fire.

On the evening of November 2, a fire broke out in a residential building in Zvyagel, Zhytomyr Oblast. Rescuers carried a 36-year-old man and his three-year-old son, both unconscious, out of the burning house. The child could not be saved, and the father was taken to the hospital.

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