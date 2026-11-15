1. A private home caught fire in the Dnipropetrovsk region following a drone attack

In the Dniprovskyi District of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian drone attacked a private home. A fire broke out in the house following the strike. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured, and emergency responders are continuing to extinguish the fire.

Russian troops directed a drone toward the Dnipro district. The strike caused a private residential home to catch fire. “The enemy attacked the Dnipro district with a drone. A private home caught fire,” Ganza wrote.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene. Firefighters are working to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further. According to preliminary data from regional authorities, no one was injured as a result of the attack. Information regarding the extent of damage to the house and the final consequences of the strike is still being clarified. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on November 15.

On the evening of November 14, Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times. Dnipro, as well as communities in the Nikopol, Pavlohrad, and Synelnykiv districts, came under fire. The shelling damaged private homes, a store, a car, a garage, and transportation infrastructure.

Throughout the day on November 14, the Russian army carried out nearly 30 strikes on four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy used drones, artillery, and missiles; as a result of the attacks, one person was killed and 13 others were wounded.

Starting in the evening of November 12, Russian troops shelled two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, using drones and artillery. A fire broke out in Dnipro as a result of the attack.

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