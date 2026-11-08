Budanov explained what Russia's strategy toward Ukraine will be this winter

This winter, Russia will attempt to inflict as much damage as possible on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in order to provoke public discontent and force Ukrainians to make concessions. At the same time, Ukraine will be able to get through the winter, despite the difficult situation and the threat of new attacks.

“Ukraine will definitely survive this winter. It will be difficult, but we’ll get through it,” he emphasized.

Budanov also explained what, in his opinion, Moscow is counting on during its winter campaign against Ukraine.

According to the head of the Office of the President, Russian troops will seek to cause as much damage as possible to critical infrastructure, hoping to stir up discontent among the population, provoke street protests, and increase pressure on the Ukrainian government.

“To inflict maximum damage on our critical infrastructure—through which they hope to lay the groundwork for social discontent, street protests, and, in essence, the surrender of national interests. But that won’t happen,” Budanov noted.

Thus, according to the head of the Office of the President, one of the goals of Russian attacks this winter will be to use the consequences of the destruction of energy and other critical infrastructure to put pressure on Ukrainian society.

This was stated by the head of the Office of the President, Kirill Budanov, in an interview with

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Earlier, Kirill Budanov stated that the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—plans to inflict maximum damage on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure this winter in order to provoke public discontent and street protests. He assured that Ukraine will survive the coming winter, although it will be difficult.

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