Denmark has provided Ukraine with 50,000 rounds of ammunition for F-16 fighter jets

Denmark has provided Ukraine with 50,000 rounds of ammunition for the F-16 fighter jets’ onboard cannons. Ukrainian pilots are already using the ammunition they received.

Ukrainian pilots are already using them to intercept jet-powered attack drones.

Denmark delivered the ammunition on an expedited basis, according to the Ministry of Defense.

“Currently, the F-16 is one of the most effective means of countering jet-powered kamikaze drones, so it is important to have sufficient ammunition reserves to destroy them effectively,” the ministry stated.

Previously, Denmark had pledged military aid to Ukraine with no time limit.

Against this backdrop, Denmark provided Ukraine with $275 million in military aid.

It was later reported that Denmark will provide a loan guarantee of over $112 million to a subsidiary of the Ukrainian arms manufacturer Fire Point.

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