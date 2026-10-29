The Russian defense industry continues to use a significant number of American microchips in the production of ballistic and cruise missiles. Attempts to replace these components with Russian equivalents have proven unsuccessful.

“There are a great many American components—primarily in ballistic missiles, but also in cruise missiles,” noted Vladislav Vlasyuk, the Ukrainian president’s representative on sanctions policy.

According to him, in 2025, Russian arms manufacturers attempted to replace American microchips with domestic alternatives. However, as early as 2026, they returned to using components from the U.S.

Vlasyuk explained that American microelectronics plays a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy and technical performance of Russian missiles.

This was stated by Vladislav Vlasyuk, the Ukrainian President’s Representative on Sanctions Policy.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) disclosed information about Russian companies that manufacture missiles for the Pantsir systems.

Ukrainian strikes since July have disabled seven of the ten largest Wildberries logistics centers in Russia, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. In particular, following the attack on August 16, the company’s large facilities in Domodedovo and the “Koledino” industrial park ceased operations; the latter covered an area of approximately 250,000 square meters.

On the night of August 26, drones again attacked the Wildberries logistics center in Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast, Russia, after which a massive fire broke out at the facility. According to Russian authorities, the fire covered at least 40,000 square meters, and one employee was injured.

Ukrainian drones simultaneously attacked a Lukoil oil refinery and a Wildberries warehouse in Russia.

As a reminder, the Orsk Oil Refinery in the Orenburg Region of the Russian Federation completely halted operations following an attack by Ukrainian drones.

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