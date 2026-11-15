The power outage schedules for November 15 will be in effect around the clock

On Sunday, November 15, 2026, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect throughout the day in some regions of Ukraine. The restrictions will apply to all categories of consumers and will consist of one to two rotation cycles. Power restriction schedules will also be implemented for industrial enterprises.

According to the company, the outages will last from 12:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Sunday. Depending on the region and the consumer group, power will be cut off according to hourly schedules. The total number of restrictions will range from one to two rounds.

Separate restrictions will be introduced for the industrial sector. Power restriction schedules will apply to industrial enterprises.

Why the power will be cut off again

Ukrenergo explained that the restrictions are a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid. Due to damage to power facilities and networks, the system currently lacks the capacity to supply consumers without restrictions.

Energy workers continue to repair damaged equipment and networks. Work is ongoing around the clock to restore power to Ukrainians as quickly as possible. “Energy workers are working around the clock to repair damaged equipment and networks in order to restore power to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible,” the company stated.

Where to Check the Power Outage Schedule

The exact time when the power will be out depends on the region and the consumer’s rotation schedule. Therefore, Ukrenergo advises keeping an eye on updates on the official websites of local distribution system operators.

It is the regional power distribution companies that publish up-to-date schedules for specific towns and addresses. There, you can check which rotation group your home belongs to and at what times power outages are possible. At the same time, the schedules may change depending on the situation in the power grid. Therefore, it is worth periodically checking your operator’s announcements. This was reported by NEC “Ukrenergo” on its official Facebook page.

Between November 2 and 8, Ukraine increased its electricity exports by 40.5%—to 61,400 MWh—compared to the previous week.

On Saturday, November 14, rolling blackouts will be implemented around the clock in some Ukrainian regions due to damage to the power grid caused by attacks by Russian terrorists.

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