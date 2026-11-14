A Russian attack on critical infrastructure in the Chernihiv region claimed the lives of two people

On November 14, Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility in the town of Mena in the Chernihiv region. Two men were killed in the attack, and another victim is in the hospital.

Pavlo Miroshnychenko, head of the Koryukivka District Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

“Today, around 4 p.m., the Russians struck a critical infrastructure facility in Mena with a drone. Two local men—aged 42 and 45—were killed in the enemy strike,” the post reads.

The head of the Koryukivka District State Administration added that a 33-year-old man also sustained injuries and is currently in the hospital.

As a reminder, debris from Russian drones was found in at least two districts of Kyiv.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of casualties from the Russian attack has risen to 22.

A Russian strike on Pavlohrad claimed one life, and the number of wounded has risen to ten.

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