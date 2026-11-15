Russia attacked Ukraine with 132 drones; strikes were recorded at 20 locations

On the night of November 14–15, Russian forces launched 132 drones of various types at Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or neutralized 106 of them, including 61 jet-powered drones. At the same time, strikes were recorded at 20 locations, and several attack drones were still in the country’s airspace as of Saturday morning.

According to military officials, the Russian attack began at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, and continued through the night. The Russian military used 132 drones in the strikes. Among them were Shahed attack drones—including 78 jet-powered ones—as well as “Gerbera” drones and “Parody”-type decoy drones.

Where the Russian drones were launched from

Drone launches were recorded from several locations within Russia. These included Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Drones were also launched from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine—from Gvardeyskoye in Crimea and Donetsk.

How Ukrainian Air Defense Operated

Various units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the Russian attack. The operation involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups. According to preliminary data from the Air Force, as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, Ukrainian defenders had shot down or neutralized 106 enemy drones. Among the neutralized targets were Shahed and “Gerbera” drones, as well as other types of unmanned aerial vehicles. Of these, 61 were jet-powered drones.

At the same time, the attack could not be completely repelled. Russian drones were recorded striking 20 locations. The Air Force also reported that, at the time of publication, several attack drones were still in Ukrainian airspace. Combat operations against them were ongoing. Thus, the figures provided are preliminary: data on the number of targets shot down and neutralized may be revised once air defense operations are complete. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of November 14, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 96 attack drones, 61 of which were jet-powered. Air defense forces managed to neutralize most of the drones, but some of them reached their targets.

On the night of November 13, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 117 strike drones, 80 of which were successfully intercepted by air defense forces. Enemy strikes were recorded at 24 locations.

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