Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the war against Ukraine will continue and is likely to escalate.

According to him, the leaders of Finland and Norway said nothing new during their conversation with Vladimir Putin.

Russia has no intention of abandoning its plans to seize the entire Donbas region. Dictator Vladimir Putin made this statement on October 27 during a phone call with the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway. At the same time, Reuters cites a source close to the Kremlin rather than direct accounts from the participants in the conversation.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed skepticism about the prospects of the phone call between Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre with Vladimir Putin.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the impressions ofNorwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb following their one-and-a-half-hour conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin regarding peace talks in the Ukraine-Russia-U.S. peace talks were “very cautiously optimistic.” The leaders’ consultations took place prior to a meeting of the Polish government, as previously agreed upon with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the U.S. side.

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