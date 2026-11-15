The sudden death of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not guarantee lasting peace for Ukraine and the countries of Europe. The Rand Corporation, an American think tank, conducted a simulation of Russia’s future, and Ukrainian military and civic leader Yuriy Fedorenko shared the details of the study.

According to the simulated scenario, if Putin dies of natural causes in January 2027, power in Russia could be taken over by a high-ranking intelligence official—a hypothetical “FSB general.” The new Kremlin leader may move to freeze the war against Ukraine as early as April 2027, after which he will focus on domestic policy and large-scale personnel purges until January 2028.

At the same time, analysts warn that once the regime has been consolidated domestically, Russia may resort to external aggression once again. According to calculations by the Rand Corporation, a hybrid scenario against Estonia is possible in May 2030: the Kremlin could instigate unrest in the border town of Narva under the pretext of protecting the Russian-speaking population and deploy regular troops. According to the model, the North Atlantic Alliance will invoke Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, after which full-scale hostilities between Russian and NATO forces will begin in June, culminating in a ceasefire by January 2031.

Commenting on the study’s findings, Yuriy Fedorenko emphasized that such behavior by the aggressor is nothing new for Ukraine, yet some members of the Western elite are still coming to terms with the scale of the threat. In his view, the true guarantee of security for the democratic world should not be the expectation of a change in power in Russia, but rather the unification of allies’ efforts to counter aggression and build a new security architecture.

Source: Yuriy Fedorenko on Facebook.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian army could attack a NATO member country within the next five years. This would test the alliance’s resilience.

Before meeting with an American delegation consisting of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, dictator Putin stated that Russia is allegedly ready to go to war with Europe but has no such intention.

In the event of a Russian attack on NATO members, the Alliance could launch a preemptive strike against targets on Russian territory, according to Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it entirely possible that Russia could open a second front against another European country even before the war in Ukraine ends.

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