Over the past 24 hours, there were 191 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops on the front lines. The heaviest fighting took place in the Kostiantynivka sector, where Ukrainian defenders repelled nearly 20 enemy assaults.

“In total, there have been 191 combat engagements since the start of this 24-hour period. The enemy carried out 44 airstrikes and dropped 146 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 4,304 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,946 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops,” the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the occupiers have carried out eight assaults and fired 42 times at our troops’ positions and populated areas since the start of the day, four of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units ten times in the direction of the settlements of Izbytske, Grafske, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Shabelne, Chugunivka, and Ambarne. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched three assaults toward Radkivka. Fighting continues.

Six attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector toward Novoye, Kolodyaziv, Lyman, and Zarichne. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces halted an attempt by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlement of Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any assaults.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy assaults: near the town of Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Raiske, Sofiivka, Kucherove Yar, and Vilne.

The enemy carried out twelve attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Chernihivka, Svitle, Dobropillia, Myrne, and Serhiivka. Fighting continues.

According to preliminary estimates, 65 occupiers were neutralized and 14 were wounded here today; three vehicles, two specialized vehicles, and two enemy shelters were destroyed. Nine vehicles, two electronic warfare systems, a UAV command post, and 43 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 120 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks directed at the settlements of Uspishne, Ternuvate, Hirke, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers carried out one assault, attacking toward Chervona Krynytsia.

In the Prydniprovsk sector, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In other sectors, there were no significant changes in the situation.

This was reported on Facebook, citing operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m. on November 2, 2026.

Russian occupation forces advanced in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk sectors. In particular, changes along the front line were recorded near Vozdvizhivka and Luhivske in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as near the village of Maiske in the Donetsk region.

Russian occupation forces have advanced near Mali Shcherbakiv and Shcherbakiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

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