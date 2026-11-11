Russian drones bearing Ukrainian symbols were detected in the Vovchansk area

Drone operators from the anti-aircraft missile battalion of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade intercepted two Russian “Molniya” strike drones in the Vovchansk direction. Ukrainian symbols were painted on the bodies of the enemy drones.

The brigade stated that Russian occupiers have begun using Ukrainian symbols to disguise their attack drones. According to military officials, the enemy may be attempting to attack civilian targets in this way and then shift the blame for the strikes onto the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“The occupiers have begun disguising their attack drones as Ukrainian ones. Striking civilians with a drone bearing the Ukrainian flag, and then claiming that the Ukrainian Armed Forces did it? That’s entirely in the style of the Russian occupiers. Fortunately, our Drone Forces neutralized both targets, preventing the enemy from carrying out its plan,” the 57th Brigade wrote on its page.

Both drones were successfully neutralized before the enemy could carry out its plan.

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A video of the interception was posted on the official page of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Koshovyi Ataman Kostya Gordienko.

As a reminder, Russian occupiers have begun using a new method to camouflage explosive devices—hiding them under the guise of tree branches. Such objects can detonate upon contact or even if someone attempts to turn them over.

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