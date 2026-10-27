Nova Poshta has established its own air defense unit and is already shooting down Russian attack drones

“We are one of the few companies that have implemented this project. I don’t want to disclose the numbers to you, but we have shot down Shahed drones,” Klimov said at the 12th Kyiv International Economic Forum (KIEF) “People. Business. Economy. What’s Next?” in Kyiv on Monday.

He emphasized the importance of further developing private air defense projects and noted that businesses can take on functions that, prior to the full-scale invasion, were considered the exclusive responsibility of the state.

The co-founder of “Nova Poshta” added that businesses can also maintain their own firefighting services at their production facilities. He cited his company as an example, where employees independently extinguish a significant portion of fires caused by attacks without waiting for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) to arrive.

“Right now, large businesses in Europe are looking for fire trucks to set up their own fire departments. It’s our property—what’s the problem? Who can stop me from putting out a fire on my own property?” Klimov said.

“Nova Poshta’s” core business remains the express delivery of documents, parcels, and palletized bulky cargo. The company is the leader in express delivery in Ukraine. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Poperechnyuk and Vyacheslav Klimov.

In the first half of 2026, the company increased its consolidated net profit by 24.3% compared to the same period in 2025—to 2.195 billion UAH— and its revenue by 31.8%, to 39.127 billion UAH.

As of July 13, 2026, the “Nova Poshta” network comprised 54,700 service points: 16,800 branches and 37,900 parcel lockers throughout Ukraine.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

As a reminder, Nova Poshta will suspend operations at its branches during air raid alerts.

Nova Poshta is also changing its shipment storage model to withstand Russian attacks.