The occupiers may try again to land on Quarantine Island in Kherson

Russian invaders are likely preparing a second attempt to land assault teams in the Korabel neighborhood on Quarantine Island.

To this end, they plan to replenish their supply of boats.

This was reported by Anastasia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the “South” military group. At the same time, no buildup of occupying forces or equipment has been observed in this area.

Defense forces have stepped up surveillance along the right bank of the Dnipro River and are monitoring the enemy’s supply routes, complicating preparations for a possible assault.

Source: Ukrinform

After the liberation of Kherson in November 2022, Ukraine did not have sufficient material resources to quickly continue offensive operations in the south and advance toward Crimea.

Three years have passed since the liberation of Kherson, and the fight for justice continues.

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and six were wounded as a result of Russian attacks.

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