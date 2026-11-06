The “Crimean Titan” chemical plant, located in occupied Armiansk, has suspended production. The Russian occupation administration attributes the shutdown to an emergency situation but has not provided any details. Meanwhile, experts link the plant’s shutdown to the energy crisis on the Crimean Peninsula.

According to the publication, experts suggest that resuming operations is complicated by widespread power supply problems in the north of the Crimean Peninsula.

The energy crisis has intensified following strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on facilities that provided electricity to the occupied territory.

“Crimean Titan” is one of the largest chemical plants on the peninsula and a major employer for residents of Armiansk. The production of titanium dioxide requires a stable supply of electricity and water.

At the same time, the exact reasons for the plant’s current shutdown and the possible timeline for resuming operations remain unknown.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

As a reminder, the Defense Forces have disabled 15 of Russia’s 38 major oil refineries, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

Prior to this, drones attacked a Lukoil oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

In Ufa, a fire broke out at the Bashneft-Novoyl oil refinery following a drone attack.

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