On November 5, pilots from the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) reported a record number of Russian troops killed—751 soldiers in a 24-hour period. This is a new 24-hour high, surpassing the previous record of 708 personnel set on November 1.

According to the data, on November 5, one Russian soldier was killed every two minutes.

The average daily figure for early November stands at 685 enemy personnel and 2,219 enemy targets destroyed. According to SBS estimates, on average, one target was successfully destroyed every 39 seconds.

As of 8:05 a.m., the SBS’s online scoreboard “Pidrachuyka” showed 3,505 enemy personnel counted as irretrievable and medical losses, as well as over 11,400 enemy targets destroyed.

The Unmanned Systems Forces estimate that the figure of 1,000 Russian soldiers hit per day could be reached as early as November.

The report also noted that the rise in these figures may indicate a significant increase in the number of Russian troops on the front lines. The authors of the post attribute this to intensified mobilization efforts in Russia.

The largest share of recorded losses occurred in the Dobropillia and Huliaipole sectors—71% of the total, or 2,489 out of 3,505 cases.

This was reported by Robert Brovdi (“Madyar”), commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces.

As a reminder, there has been a sharp increase on the front lines in Russian attempts to “flood the battlefield,” sending massive numbers of infantry into battle. According to Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, last week—like the entire month of October—resembled a kind of industrial slaughter of the occupiers.

The Unmanned Systems Forces struck more than 10,000 occupiers over the 19 days of October.

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