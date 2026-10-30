On the night of October 30, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with three air-to-ground missiles and drones. Air defense forces intercepted all three missiles and 96 enemy drones. At the same time, Russian airstrikes were recorded at 17 locations. Details regarding the consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

As noted, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles, four X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles, as well as 113 Shahed-type strike drones (83 of which were jet-powered), “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody”-type decoy drones.

The ballistic missiles were launched from the Voronezh, Kursk, and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation, while the air-launched missiles were launched from the Belgorod region of the aggressor country. The enemy launched drones from the directions of its settlements in Orel, Kursk, and Shatalovo, as well as from the temporarily occupied towns of Gvardeyskoye (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) and Donetsk.

The main targets of the attack were the Kyiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The Russian attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 7:30 a.m. on Friday, air defense forces had shot down or jammed 99 enemy targets: three X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles and 96 Shahed-type drones (71 of which were jet-powered), “Gerbera” drones, and other types of UAVs.

Russian airstrikes were recorded at 17 locations, and downed targets (debris) were found at five additional locations.

Several Russian military attack drones are currently in the skies over Ukraine—combat operations are ongoing.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Private air defense units have destroyed more than 60 aerial targets using automated turrets.

Air defense turrets are shooting down Russian drones at distances of up to 1.4 km.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are testing robotic turrets equipped with automatic weapons on the front lines.

As a reminder, the Ministry of Defense has approved over 1,100 new weapons models in the past six months.

The Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the use of the new Ukrainian-made V-1 unmanned aerial system by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These ultra-light bombers are designed to strike concentrations of personnel, vehicles, and armored equipment.

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