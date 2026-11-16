Private Air Defense Units in Ukraine Have Destroyed Nearly 90 Air Targets — Ministry of Defense

Private air defense (AD) units have destroyed nearly 90 aerial targets since the project began in the spring of 2026. By the end of October, that number had exceeded 60 targets.

Each such interception helps save lives, protect critical infrastructure, and ensure the uninterrupted operation of businesses.

The private air defense project is being implemented in accordance with Resolution No. 1506 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated November 19, 2025.

It allows businesses to provide additional protection for:

employees;

production facilities;

energy facilities, which are systematically targeted by enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

In addition, this decision allows for the rapid scaling up of air defense capabilities without placing an additional burden on the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, private air defense operates under the control of military command and within the unified air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In Bukovina, air defense forces shot down a Russian jet drone.

On November 15, Russian troops attacked an energy facility, leaving some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions without electricity.

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