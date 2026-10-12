Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might allegedly order a halt to strikes against Ukraine on election day if the Ukrainian authorities decide to hold the vote. At the same time, Russia rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal for a 60-day ceasefire.

“Putin will be ready to issue an order not to launch strikes against Ukraine on election day if Kyiv genuinely wants to hold the election,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

The debate over the possibility of holding elections in Ukraine intensified following a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump. He claimed that it was allegedly time for Ukraine to elect a new leader who could negotiate a peace agreement.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness to organize elections on the condition that the United States can secure a full ceasefire from Russia for at least 60 days.

According to Zelenskyy, in order to hold the election, the safety of citizens who are expected to come to the polling stations must be guaranteed.

The president also emphasized that the decision on when to hold the elections and whom to elect rests solely with the Ukrainian people.

Peskov reported this to Russian propaganda media.

The Kremlin stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must make “very responsible and very difficult decisions” to end the war. This is precisely how Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, explained U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for a change in Ukraine’s head of state.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated that for elections to be held in Ukraine, Russia must end the war. This was her response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s calls for presidential elections to be held in Ukraine. Kallas emphasized that during wartime, it is important to maintain social unity, and that international partners must, above all, put pressure on Moscow.

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