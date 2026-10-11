Russia attacked Ukraine with drones; air defense forces shot down and neutralized 94 drones

On the night of October 11, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 116 attack drones from five directions. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted most of the enemy targets, but hits were recorded at several locations.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces deployed 116 attack drones, including Shahed-type drones, “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody”-type decoy drones. Of the total, 95 Shahed drones were jet-powered.

The drones were launched from the directions of Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk on Russian territory, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—specifically from the Gvardeisky area.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces had shot down and neutralized 94 enemy drones. Among them were 74 jet-powered Shahed drones, as well as “Gerbera” drones and other types.

Despite the efforts of Ukrainian air defense forces, 10 attack drones were recorded striking seven locations. In addition, the fall of downed targets and their debris was recorded at nine other locations.

As of 8:30 a.m., the air attack was ongoing: approximately ten Russian drones were in Ukrainian airspace.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 2,370 enemy targets. Among them were 619 Russian servicemen. This result ranks as the second-highest number of targets struck in the entire history of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on targets within the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, near the settlement of Dalne Konstantinovo-5 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC “Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities” (CENKI)—the V. P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, as well as another data center.

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