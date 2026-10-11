Russia struck Slovyansk with aerial bombs, damaging two high-rise buildings

On the morning of October 11, Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region. The attack damaged two high-rise buildings and injured four people.

The strike took place at 9:45 a.m. Russian aircraft struck two apartment buildings.

“Today, October 11, at 9:45 a.m., the enemy carried out an airstrike on Sloviansk. Two high-rise buildings were hit. So far, four people are known to have been injured. All are receiving medical care,” wrote Vadym Lyakh.

All four victims are receiving medical care. Details regarding the consequences of the Russian strike are still being clarified.

This was reported by Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration, on Facebook.

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked an emergency medical vehicle with a drone. The 44-year-old driver and the 59-year-old paramedic were injured in the strike and are currently receiving medical care. Preliminary reports indicate that their injuries are not serious.

On the night of October 11, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 116 strike drones from five directions. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted most of the enemy targets, but hits were recorded at several locations.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 2,370 enemy targets. Among them were 619 Russian servicemen. This result ranks as the second-highest number of targets struck in the entire history of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on targets within the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, near the settlement of Dalne Konstantinovo-5 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC “Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities” (TsENKI)—the V. P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, as well as another data center.

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