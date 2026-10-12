Yandex advised taxi drivers to use Google Maps following attacks on data centers

"Yandex Taxi" recommended that drivers use Google Maps or Waze following attacks on the company's data centers.

Taxi drivers were also advised to download offline maps of their cities in case navigation becomes temporarily unavailable.

This was reported by the publication “Verstka,” citing two drivers from Moscow and Yekaterinburg who received a corresponding notification in the “Yandex Pro” app.

In recent days, both passengers and drivers from various regions of Russia have complained en masse about service disruptions. In particular, drivers encountered problems viewing their order history, and trip statuses were updated with delays.

In addition, taxi drivers reported that information about bonuses had disappeared, which affected their earnings. There were also so-called “phantom orders”: drivers would arrive at the specified address, only to be told by passengers that they had already ordered a car.

Earlier in Russia, a large-scale disruption of internet services occurred following a drone attack on Yandex’s data center.

On the night of October 10, drones attacked the Yandex data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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