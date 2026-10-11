In Russia, a large-scale outage of internet services occurred following a drone attack on Yandex's data center

In Russia, following a drone attack on Yandex’s data center in Vladimir, widespread disruptions occurred in the operation of dozens of internet services. Problems with ordering taxis, food delivery, and online payments were also reported in Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Armenia.

The company confirmed that its data center infrastructure was damaged as a result of the drone attacks.

“Service disruptions may occur. Specialists are doing everything possible to restore everything as quickly as possible,” Yandex said in a statement.

The company also reported that the damage has affected the operation of its user support service.

Most complaints are regarding the following platforms and services:

“Yandex Go” and “Yandex Taxi” —ride-hailing;

“Yandex Eda” — food ordering and delivery;

“Yandex Pay” —online payments;

“Yandex Games” —a gaming platform;

“Kinopoisk” —online movie theater;

Yandex Cloud — a cloud platform.

Users are reporting en masse that they cannot hail a taxi, order food, or use other familiar online services.

The outages have also affected other companies and platforms. Problems have arisen with Flowwow, Sports.ru, DDX, Dom.ru, LIME, Yurent, Vkusno — i tochka, Rostic’s, M.Video, and CIAN.

In addition, the state veterinary information system “VetIS” was unavailable. The website for St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport also temporarily stopped working, as confirmed by the airport’s press service.

The impact of the outage extended beyond Russia’s borders: users in Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Armenia also reported issues with certain services.

The attack on the data center in Vladimir on the night of October 10 was the third in four days. According to reports, the facility’s operations were completely shut down as a result of the attack.

Earlier, on October 8, the company’s data center in the Ryazan region ceased operations entirely following a drone attack.

The following day, October 9, the Yandex data center in Kaluga sustained damage.

Thus, over the course of four days, attacks have affected three of the company’s data centers in Russia. Following the damage to the infrastructure in Vladimir, widespread disruptions affected a number of digital services used both in Russia and in other countries.

This was reported by Yandex and Russian media outlets.

On the night of October 11, drones attacked the Yandex data center in the Vladimir region of Russia. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Region due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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