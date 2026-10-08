Russia struck a passenger bus in Kramatorsk; there are fatalities and injuries

In Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, at least 12 people were killed and another 13 were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a public bus on October 8.

According to Oleksandr Goncharenko, Russian troops struck a passenger bus that was carrying passengers at the time of the attack. Civilians were injured as a result of the shelling.

“Once again, the Russians struck a place where there is definitely no military target: a public bus, civilian transportation, and people who were simply going about their business. For Kramatorsk, located near the front lines—where only a fraction of the residents remain due to constant Russian shelling and evacuations—every trip through the city is already a daily risk. There aren’t many people here. But even civilian vehicles carrying passengers are becoming targets of Russian terror,” Goncharenko wrote.

As of 11:00 a.m. on October 8, 12 people were reported killed and 13 wounded in Kramatorsk. The updated figures were released by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

He emphasized that the strike hit civilian transportation in a frontline city.

“The strike on a public bus in a frontline city is yet another horrific crime committed by the Russian army against the civilian population,” noted Vadym Filashkin.

Thus, the Russian strike on a public bus in Kramatorsk claimed the lives of at least 12 civilians, and another 13 people were injured. The details regarding the consequences of the attack may be subject to change.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, and Oleksandr Goncharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration.

On the morning of October 8, Russian troops attacked the Rivne region with strike drones. The attack damaged one civilian enterprise.

In Kyiv, as of the morning of October 8, one person was killed and five others were injured as a result of a Russian attack.

As a reminder, as of the morning of October 8, two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four more residents were injured, including two children.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones and missiles. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

On the morning of October 7, Russian invaders struck critical infrastructure in Oleksandriya, Kirovohrad Oblast. The attack resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 7, the aftermath of a Russian attack was observed in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. The strike caused a fire in an office and warehouse building, and the ceiling was partially destroyed.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a nighttime attack.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia’s transportation infrastructure.

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